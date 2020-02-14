Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of UPWK opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.63. Upwork has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other news, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $114,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 133,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $58,290,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Upwork by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 683,793 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth about $3,852,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

