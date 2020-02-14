NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Cut to Sell at VTB Capital

VTB Capital lowered shares of NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NK Lukoil PAO from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of LUKOY stock opened at $101.67 on Tuesday. NK Lukoil PAO has a 1 year low of $74.98 and a 1 year high of $108.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $30.21 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 414,864 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 18,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 410,072 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,050,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 35,967 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NK Lukoil PAO during the 4th quarter valued at $18,006,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 128,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces primarily crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

