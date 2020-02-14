Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells $1,323,770.28 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $1,323,770.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $40,782,441.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 21,026 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $948,272.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $1,402,825.20.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 12,978 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $577,001.88.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 13,900 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $620,079.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40.

On Friday, December 13th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 3,905 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $156,278.10.

On Friday, December 6th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 24,754 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $1,003,527.16.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 1,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $60,015.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 14,422 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $578,754.86.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 43,490 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,752,647.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $55.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a market cap of $847.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.04. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

