Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lydall were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lydall by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,168,000 after purchasing an additional 22,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lydall by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Lydall by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Lydall by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 177,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LDL opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.22. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $31.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $362.37 million, a P/E ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.91.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

