Arizona State Retirement System Sells 23,545 Shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,991 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 23,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Fossil Group worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the second quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,808 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,103 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,155 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Fossil Group news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey purchased 8,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 525,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $6.58 on Friday. Fossil Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.24 million, a PE ratio of 219.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOSL shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fossil Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

