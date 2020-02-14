Arizona State Retirement System Sells 25,271 Shares of Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,271 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 492.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 292.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,655,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 126.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENX. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. Century Aluminum Co has a 52-week low of $5.02 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $537.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

