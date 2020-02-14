Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,278 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Insteel Industries worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,583,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $852,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $21.85 on Friday. Insteel Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $17.49 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $417.96 million, a P/E ratio of 218.52 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIIN. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Sidoti downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $49,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,411.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

