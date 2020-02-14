Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Penn Virginia were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,029.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 194,721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,263.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PVAC shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $18.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Penn Virginia Co. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Penn Virginia Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

