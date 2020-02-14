Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Meridian Bioscience worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 26,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 513,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 172,857 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 79,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 424.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 301.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 150,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub cut Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Meridian Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.71 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

