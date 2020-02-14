Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,223 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 138,560 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Tupperware Brands news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $33,401.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

TUP stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market capitalization of $274.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

