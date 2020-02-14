Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 126.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $273,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,143 shares of company stock worth $607,904. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RRGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $460.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.74. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

