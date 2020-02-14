Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chuy’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 688,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 101,116 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Chuy’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Chuy’s by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,504 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Chuy’s Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $409.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39.

CHUY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

