Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Powell Industries worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Powell Industries by 125.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of POWL stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.15. The stock has a market cap of $429.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.22. Powell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.21 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on POWL. TheStreet upgraded Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub cut Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Powell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

