Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BCEI shares. ValuEngine raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.80. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.