Arizona State Retirement System Sells 5,342 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 369.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $44,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock valued at $103,203. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $802.05 million, a PE ratio of -90.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.