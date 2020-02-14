Arizona State Retirement System Sells 6,351 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.33. The company has a market capitalization of $361.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Haynes International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

In other Haynes International news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares in the company, valued at $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

HAYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

