Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,843 Shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of REX American Resources worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85,039 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,863,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,662 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. REX American Resources Corp has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $471.87 million, a PE ratio of 114.89 and a beta of 0.85.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

