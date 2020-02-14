Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,155 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 32,852 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 16.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,064 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,759 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DO stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.11. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $544.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

