Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of PDF Solutions worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Shares of PDFS opened at $17.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.23 and a beta of 1.40. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. As a group, analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

