Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,242 Shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 3,992.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petmed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PETS opened at $28.41 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

