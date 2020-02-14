Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $33.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $40.82.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

