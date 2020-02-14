Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,121,651.10 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,651.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,865,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,953,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $157.10 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.99 and a 1 year high of $165.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 968.2% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth $58,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

