Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 10,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day moving average of $225.15. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The company has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

