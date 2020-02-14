Arizona State Retirement System Sells 20,323 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MERC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 9.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MERC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Mercer International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.89 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

