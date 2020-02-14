Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 6,750,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 434,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on CM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CM opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $87.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

