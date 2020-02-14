Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells $1,277,775.00 in Stock

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CABO opened at $1,800.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,642.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,419.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $899.13 and a 12-month high of $1,830.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Several research firms have commented on CABO. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,465.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 2,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

