Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 747,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $4,610,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $6,411,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $425.39 million, a P/E ratio of -155.17 and a beta of 1.12. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

