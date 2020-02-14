Short Interest in Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Drops By 8.3%

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 555,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 605,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of EVC opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Entravision Communication has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Get Entravision Communication alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Entravision Communication from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $30,862.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 148,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,731.70. Insiders have bought 187,953 shares of company stock worth $333,877 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communication in the 2nd quarter worth $3,762,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the third quarter valued at about $2,861,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 394,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Entravision Communication by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,072,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Entravision Communication in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. 58.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entravision Communication

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.