Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Decreases By 8.3%

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 817,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. William Blair lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.35.

VTGN opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.43. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

