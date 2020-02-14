Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 19,550,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $61,110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock worth $64,335,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 661.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 57,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 84,189 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $67.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.