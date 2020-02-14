Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,791 shares of company stock worth $2,128,161. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

