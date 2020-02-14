Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $30.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $216,268.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 85,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,352. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,791 shares of company stock worth $2,128,161. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 483,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,566 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report