Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 213,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average is $4.37. Rimini Street has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.63 million, a PE ratio of -54.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,776 shares of company stock worth $291,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rimini Street by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rimini Street by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

