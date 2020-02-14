St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00

St. Modwen Properties plc (LON:SMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 523 ($6.88) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.84), with a volume of 22292 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 511 ($6.72).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective (up previously from GBX 450 ($5.92)) on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 617.50 ($8.12).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 498.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that St. Modwen Properties plc will post 1995.0000362 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $3.60. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of St. Modwen Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

