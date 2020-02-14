PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.14 and last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 2310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 1.24.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5,476.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

