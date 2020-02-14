First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.17

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 5.3% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

