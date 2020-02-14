Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.21

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 68181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report