Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.21

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.21 and last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 68181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.