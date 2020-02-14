Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $122.15

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $122.15 and last traded at $121.82, with a volume of 927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 295,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

