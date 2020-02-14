WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.41

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

