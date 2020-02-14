WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.41

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)

WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Latest News

Short Interest in Vistagen Therapeutics Inc Decreases By 8.3%
Applied Materials, Inc. Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
Twist Bioscience Corp Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Rimini Street Inc Sees Large Drop in Short Interest
St. Modwen Properties Reaches New 52-Week High at $523.00
PJT Partners Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.14
