WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) Sets New 1-Year High at $108.41

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.41 and last traded at $108.41, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.81.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its 200-day moving average is $101.43.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.
WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLN)
WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.
