WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.95

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.95 and last traded at $71.91, with a volume of 772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17.

Get WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEDJ. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.