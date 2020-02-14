iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $132.09

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $132.09 and last traded at $131.75, with a volume of 4803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,444,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,994,000 after buying an additional 144,551 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 857,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,577,000 after buying an additional 285,542 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,494,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

