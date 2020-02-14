Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.09

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 17508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Clearway Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. 33.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

