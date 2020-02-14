Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.90

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.90 and last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 301845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Urban bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,644.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Edelman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $4,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,368,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,961 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,245 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

