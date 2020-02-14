Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.28

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 21069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.
The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.
Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
