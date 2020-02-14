Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.28

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 21069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

WBT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 98,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

