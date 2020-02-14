Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4,470.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,470 ($58.80) and last traded at GBX 4,460 ($58.67), with a volume of 9844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,460 ($58.67).

The company has a market capitalization of $492.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,330.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,332.29.

In other news, insider Jean Matterson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,351 ($57.23) per share, for a total transaction of £21,755 ($28,617.47).

About Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

