Touchstar (LON:TST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.00

Touchstar PLC (LON:TST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 54.50 ($0.72), with a volume of 64175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 43.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 39.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Touchstar Company Profile (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.