Spitfire Oil (LON:SRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.75

Spitfire Oil Limited (LON:SRO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03), with a volume of 219388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

The company has a market capitalization of $550,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.66.

About Spitfire Oil (LON:SRO)

Spitfire Oil Limited, a mining and investment company, produces fuels and distillates from the Salmon Gums Lignite deposits located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Perth, Australia.

