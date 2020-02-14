Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Hits New 12-Month High at $948.00

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 948 ($12.47) and last traded at GBX 948 ($12.47), with a volume of 300081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 930 ($12.23).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 945 ($12.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 895 ($11.77).

Get Grafton Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 898.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 809.02.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.