Creightons (LON:CRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $53.00

Shares of Creightons plc (LON:CRL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 51.50 ($0.68), with a volume of 257113 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.64).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78.

Get Creightons alerts:

Creightons (LON:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 2.40 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.