Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Hits New 12-Month High at $630.00

Keystone Law Group PLC (LON:KEYS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.29) and last traded at GBX 615 ($8.09), with a volume of 32113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.16).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 569.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 513.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.52 million and a PE ratio of 45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight bought 250,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £1,250,000 ($1,644,304.13).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment and immigration, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

