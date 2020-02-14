River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $292.00

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 292 ($3.84) and last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.80), with a volume of 10119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 281.50 ($3.70).

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 256.42.

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for River and Mercantile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for River and Mercantile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.